Community raises money for Montgomery woman after accident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery community is rallying around a local mother after she was in an accident that left her bedridden.
Vanessa Tymes was moving a truck on her property, but was having a difficult time. She got out of the truck and walked around the back to ask for help, but then tragedy struck.
"I heard it just start backing up," Tymes said.
The truck rolled backwards, right on top of Vanessa.
“When it forced me down, it started to drag me, and it had me pinned under it,” she said. “I knew once I went down that I was not going to see the front of that truck. I just knew I was dead.”
Luckily, city workers were nearby and were able to move the truck, but Vanessa was badly injured.
“My right leg is broken. My back is basically raw. Got a couple of head injuries,” she said.
She spent one night in the hospital before being sent home, where she faces weeks of physical therapy.
Although Vanessa is still in pain from her injuries, she says that she's remaining strong for her family.
“Life goes on. I can’t work. Tomorrow is going to come. My son is in school. He has tuition. He’s a junior, and we were both excited. He’s a track star, football star. I don’t want this to be a damper for him," she said. "I want to be strong so that he can get what he deserves. The same things I had when I was in the 11th grade.”
Vanessa's son is a student-athlete at Trinity Presbyterian School, and with her medical bills piling up and his tuition still needing to be paid, faculty at the school have decided to step in and help.
“We said, there’s a need here, and there’s people out there with means and we’re going to organize this,” said Trinity Presbyterian School teacher Jeff McIntyre. “It’s that genuine love and trying to live for, and honor, Christ in what we do.”
A GoFundMe page was created, and the donations started pouring in.
“It’s nothing that the family asked for,” said McIntyre. “It’s something that we’re doing for them. They’re just really sweet people.”
Now, over $6,000 has been raised.
“Pray for her quick recovery,” he said. “If people are not able to make a donation, they could just share the link with someone who may be able to. Not everyone has the money to donate, but anyone can click ‘Share,’ and if they could do that then that’s awesome.”
Vanessa says that these efforts do not go unnoticed.
“It means a lot to me. My son is a happy child. He’s a quiet child. I don’t know how the school got it, he would have never said anything,” she said. “The support is far beyond anything I could ever imagine or even hope for. It’s hard to sit here and say that I need help.”
She says that when she was able to work, she took care of other people. Now, people are taking care of her.
“I’m a caregiver. I take care of other people, but in the past couple of days, people have taken care of me,” she said. “I realize that I can’t take care of myself and my family can’t do it all, I should accept that help.”
Vanessa still has a long road to recovery but says that she’s grateful for those rallying around her.
“I don’t feel like I’m going to be able to say ‘Thanks’ enough, even if they just prayed for me, it doesn’t have to be money...that means a lot,” said Tymes.
