Eufaula man fatally stabbed; police searching for suspect

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - An early morning domestic incident has resulted in the death of a Eufaula man, according to Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins.
Police received a call just before 2:30 a.m. about an incident at a residence in the Chattahoochee Courts Complex. When they arrived, they found a man with numerous stab wounds to both his upper and lower body. At that time, police began emergency field wound treatment. Eufaula Rescue transported the victim to Medical Center Barbour.
At 5:10 a.m., the victim, identified as 36-year-old Randy Earl Smith, was pronounced dead.
A female suspect has been identified and is being sought. The incident is under active investigation.
