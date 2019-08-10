Hot weekend underway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another hot day is underway! Highs are soaring into the mid 90s, and heat index values are exceeding 100°. Scattered showers and storms are popping up this afternoon and evening, bringing the possibility of a brief cool-down.
The heat will hang around tomorrow, with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values above 100°. A Heat Advisory will be in effect, so it will be best to limit time outside. Only a few showers and storms are possible.
Unfortunately, the heat will take it up a notch early next week. Highs could jump into the upper 90s, and heat index values could get close to 110°. Little rain will be around to provide relief.
