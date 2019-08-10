Hornets still searching for identity following first scrimmage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets were back on the field inside ASU Stadium Saturday for their first scrimmage of the fall.
One of the biggest takeaways is that they’re still looking for who they are as a team.
“We wanted to conclude the first week of practice of really just seeing what our identity’s gonna be,” said head football coach Donald Hill-Eley.
In the 65-play scrimmage, the first and second string saw most of the action, which is crucial as they try to figure things out, and more importantly at the end of this first week: no injuries.
“Give us an opportunity to identify the personnel, how we’re gonna use the personnel and more importantly we got out of it healthy,” said Hill-Eley.
The scrimmage consisted of two halves with a special teams period in-between. From what he saw, Hill-Eley believes this is one of the best special teams units in the country.
“I just think we have the best kicking game in the country, that’s at any level – FBS and FCS," said Hill-Eley. "We have a great punter, great kicker and a great snapper. The biggest thing we have to do is cover down and make plays, and not allow any returns and capitalize on the punts and the strengths of their legs.”
The Hornets will continue to prepare for their Aug. 29 season opener against the UAB Blazers. That game will be played in Birmingham and kick off at 7 p.m.
