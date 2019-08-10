New storm shelter being built in Pike County town

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new storm shelter is being built in the Pike County town of Meeksville.
“This is a big a big help for the community,” said Meeksville Volunteer Fire Chief Thomas Davis.
This comes just four months after a tornado swept through the city of Troy, leaving behind much damage.
But the storm shelter has been in the works for two years. This storm shelter can hold up to 100 people and can sustain winds of up to 250 miles per hour.
“The guys that put this in, and I was here from the day they started until the day they finished, they said they did one, I think it was in Missouri. The town they put it in got hit with a tornado they put a shelter and it got hit - it was either an F3 or F4 tornado - and it didn’t even touch it,” said Davis.
It’s currently the only storm shelter of its kind in Pike County, but Pike County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Reeves hopes it isn’t the last.
“It’s our hope that there’s going to be funding for us to build some more,” said Reeves.
Construction on the new storm shelter is set to be completed by the end of next week.
