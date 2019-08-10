South Ala. man dies after being run over by F-150

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Friday night resulted in the death of that pedestrian.
ALEA Sgt. Derek R. Gessner says the crash happened on County 92, 10 miles northwest of Castleberry in Conecuh County, at 11 p.m. He says Adrian Christopher Salter of Castleberry was killed when he was run over by a 2004 Ford F-150.
Salter, 42, was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida, where died from his injuries. The driver of the Ford, a 66-year-old Castleberry man, was uninjured in the crash.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
