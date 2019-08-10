Spencer Brown shows out during UAB’s 1st scrimmage of fall camp

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers held their first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday morning and running back Spencer Brown had an impressive day.
The junior running back is back to 100 percent after missing spring due to a foot injury.
“It’s fun to watch him right now. He’s just so much lighter on his feet from a fitness standpoint, we think he’s in great shape. He made some runs that reminded me of when we first got him except he’s just so much stronger and bigger,” said UAB head football coach Bill Clark.
“I definitely have a wiggle to myself now. I can move and cut, my foot is better so I can plant better than what I used to,” UAB running back Spencer Brown said.
UAB opens the season against Alabama State on August 29th at Legion Field.
