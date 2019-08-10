20-year-old man dead following fatal shooting on Lee Rd. 315 in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - One man is dead following a shooting on Lee Rd. 315 in Smiths Station, according to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been shot near an abandoned house in the 500 block of Lee Rd. 315. at approximately 7:42 p.m. on Aug. 9.
Deputies and EMS found a 20-year-old man suffering multiple gunshot wounds with no signs of life. Bystanders were attempting to perform CPR.
Paramedics attempted to revive him, but were unsuccessful. Coroner Harris pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released, but Harris does say he is not believed to be from Lee County.
Police are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting and the number of people involved.
His body is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for an autopsy.
