Dangerous heat through Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Due to sweltering heat, it will be best to limit outdoor activity through Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s, and heat index values will be near or above 105°.
Today is featuring less rain and more heat compared to yesterday. Highs are a few degrees warmer, and heat index values will exceed 105° for many later this afternoon. Isolated showers and storms are possible, but only about 30% of you will see a cooling shower.
A Heat Advisory is in effect through tomorrow. Heat index values will once again exceed 105° in places Monday, making it dangerous to be outside for prolonged periods.
Heat indices will stay between 105° and 110° through Tuesday. If you must be outside in the next few days, it’s best to limit activity to the early morning and evening hours. It’s a good idea to check on those at greater risk of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as young children, the elderly, and those with limited access to relief from the heat. This heat is dangerous to animals, too, so keep an eye on your pets.
Relief will come in the form of rain on Wednesday. A cold front will approach and stall over our area, keeping rain chances elevated through the end of the workweek, and bringing temperatures back down to the lower 90s.
