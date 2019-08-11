Former Carver Wolverines meet in NFL preseason opener

CLEVELAND, OH. (WSFA) - Thursday night the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins met in their preseason opener. It was a game won by the Cleveland Browns 30-10 but it was also a meeting between two former Carver Wolverines.
Shaun Dion Hamilton and Mack Wilson are from Montgomery, went to Carver-Montgomery High School and went on to play, and star, at the University of Alabama. They are both now in the National Football League.
They play the same position - linebacker - and entered the NFL one year apart. Shaun Dion was a sixth round pick of the Redskins in the 2018 draft, Mack a fifth round selection in the 2019 draft.
They played against each other Thursday night with Wilson making extraordinary plays on the field. He recorded two interceptions, including one that was returned 40 yards for a touchdown.
After the game, Wilson posted a picture to his Twitter of he and Hamilton posing with each other’s jerseys.
In Hamilton’s rookie season with the Redskins he recorded 1.5 sacks, 27 total tackles, including 19 solo, and forced a fumble.
