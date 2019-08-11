Gov. Ivey to host ceremonial bill signing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey will host a ceremonial bill signing on Monday for legislation passed during the 2019 legislative session.
The following bills will be ceremonially signed:
- HB549 – This bill, sponsored by Rep. Laura Hall and Sen. Greg Albritton, authorizes the Department of Public Health to provide education and services regarding care for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or related diseases to those individuals, their families and the general public. It also authorizes the Department to receive funding and moves the responsibility from the Department of Mental Health to the Department of Public Health. (Act 2019-453)
- HB261 – This bill, sponsored by Rep. Merika Coleman and Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison, requires trade schools and junior colleges that offer CDL truck driving courses to offer training on the recognition, prevention and reporting of human trafficking. It also requires private driver training schools to use best efforts to incorporate in the course of curriculum the specific training on the recognition, prevention and reporting of human trafficking. (Act 2019-417)
- SB11 – SB11, sponsored by Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison and Rep. Merika Coleman, amends the current law to increase the statutes of limitations for civil actions involving a sex offense. (Act 2019-480)
- SB190 – This bill, sponsored by Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison and Rep. Merika Coleman, provides judicial immunity from any liability arising from the execution of their duties to every magistrate and clerk of the circuit and district courts of this state. (Act 2019-223)
- SB10 – This bill, sponsored by Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison and Rep. Rolanda Hollis, provides for the rights and responsibilities of an individual with a disability as it relates to allowing service animals in public housing. (Act 2019-478)
- HB308 – This bill, sponsored by Rep. Rolanda Hollis and Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison, requires that sheriffs and the Department of Corrections provide personal hygiene products to female inmates. (Act 2019-306)
- HB 24 – This bill, sponsored by Rep. Rolanda Hollis and Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison, provides that the blindness of an individual may not serve as a basis for denial or restriction of parental rights in custody cases, adoption petitions or denial of foster care placement. (Act 2019-274)
- HB 241 – This bill, sponsored by Rep. Craig Lipscomb and Sen. Clyde Chambliss, increases fines and penalties for licenses of the Board of Examiners of Landscape Architects. It also increases the license application fee. (Act 2019-355)
- HB35 – This bill, sponsored by Rep. Ron Johnson and Sen. Tom Butler, authorizes a pharmacist licensed by the Board of Pharmacy and a physician licensed by the State Board of Medical Examiners to enter into a collaborative practice agreement. (Act 2019-368)
- SB73 – This bill, sponsored by Sen. Arthur Orr, requires that pharmacy benefit managers allow pharmacies and pharmacists to disclose the price of prescription drugs in certain cases. Currently, pharmacy benefit managers prohibit pharmacies and pharmacists from doing so. It also requires pharmacy benefit managers to register with the Department of Insurance. (Act 2019-457)
The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.
