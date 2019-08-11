2 injured in Saturday evening shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting Saturday in which two people were shot.
According to MPD Sgt. Jarrett Williams, police responded to the 3400 block of Crescent Road after receiving a report of a subject shot. At the scene, a man was found who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Williams said shortly thereafter, a second man suffering life-threatening injuries was found in the 2100 block of the East South Boulevard. According to Williams, his injuries are believed to be related to the Crescent Road shooting.
There have been no arrests and there is no further information available for release at this time.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.