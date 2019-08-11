Lee County organization holding art auction to help tornado victims

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Relief efforts continue in Lee County for those affected by the March 3 tornadoes.
In an effort to assist residents, the organization called “Mend” is welcoming people to be a part of its “Mend the Heart” art auction. Mend will host the tornado relief benefit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 13. The event will be held at the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Arts at Auburn University and include both a silent auction and a live auction.
The silent auction will offer paintings, pottery and other art while the live auction will have unique athletic items and opportunities up for bid. Hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar will be available.
“We’re very excited about this event,” said Laura Eason, chaplain at EAMC and chairperson of Mend. “The idea for this actually began just a few days after the tornado when someone brought in three pieces of art they had just painted based on the happenings in the community. From that humble beginning, this has turned into a community-wide event with all of the resources needed to host the event being donated. That will allow 100 percent of the funds raised to be used for the rebuilding effort in Lee County.”
In addition to the silent auction and live auction opportunities, attendees will have the opportunity to donate specific building materials for each home being built.
“This will be similar to a wedding registry where you can choose the gift level that works for you and know specifically how you are helping,” said Eason. “For example, you could donate $25 for a box of nails that will be used on a specific house, or $500 for doors at another house.”
The “Mend the Heart” event will feature live music by Muse. Tickets are only $50 each. They can be purchased online at eamc.org/mend or at the Chamber of Commerce in Auburn and Opelika. For people who are unable to attend, but wish to help, there is a “Donate” button on the website. A complete list of sponsors, as of July 17, can be found on the next page.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.