Man seriously wounded after Saturday shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man suffered a serious wound after a shooting Saturday night in Montgomery.
According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Jarrett Williams, officers responded to the 400 block of Taylor Road in reference to a person shot. Once there, a man was found with a serious gunshot wound.
Williams said the shooting happened at another location, and MPD determined it occurred in the 100 block of Eastern Blvd.
No arrests have been made at this time.
