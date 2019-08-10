Ala. issuing permits to hunt sandhill cranes

Ala. issuing permits to hunt sandhill cranes
The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division will conduct a draw hunt of 400 permits to hunt sandhill cranes. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | August 10, 2019 at 2:32 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 11:40 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama hunters will have a chance to hunt a migratory bird that has not been hunted in Alabama in more than 100 years.

The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division will conduct a draw hunt of 400 permits to hunt sandhill cranes.

This makes Alabama the third state east of the Mississippi River to hold a sandhill hunt.

The sandhill crane season will be split. The first segment will be from Dec. 3, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020. The second segment will be Jan. 16-31, 2020.

Hunters will only be able to harvest three birds per permit.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.