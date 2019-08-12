Alex City bus driver praised for quick thinking after fire

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - There was high praise Monday for an Alex City school bus driver.
Friday afternoon, along County Road near Cornerstone Drive, driver Terrance Whetstone was dropping students off when he suddenly lost power steering control.
There was a little fire building under the hood.
Whetstone’s training kicked in and he immediately got the children off the bus and used the fire extinguisher to put out the blaze.
The driver was able to put out the fire before the fire department arrived.
“Mr. Whetstone, that was just amazing," said Alex City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford. “When I got on the scene multiple people said the bus driver did an amazing job and took care of the kids first.”
There were no injuries involved with the incident and officials say the bus is repairable.
