Bama assistant coach Sal Sunseri is all about the love with a butt-chewing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - You play football long enough and you will receive a chewing out from a coach, it is just one of those things. Now that moment can be demeaning or it can be constructive, depends on the coach or how it is handled by the player. Either way it can be tough in the moment.
University of Alabama Assistant Coach Sal Sunseri has been around the game long enough to earn some respect from his players, despite a “butt-chewing” moment as Tide Linebacker Terrell Lewis puts it.
“Everyone has received a butt-chewing from coach Sal,” said Lewis. “It’s out of love, he knows what we want and where we want to go, and so he challenges us all to be our best.”
