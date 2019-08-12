Commission okays Tallapoosa County sales tax renewal for schools

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Well over 100 citizens packed a second-floor courtroom Monday morning in Tallapoosa County to see how county commissioners would vote on a sales tax renewal.
When it was over, commissioners had voted unanimously to continue the current penny sales tax increase it passed more than three years ago.
The vote came about 30 minutes into the Tallapoosa County Commission meeting.
“All in favor of the motion, please signify by raising your right hand. All opposed? Motion carries unanimously,” it was announced.
The goal at the time the current sales tax increase was passed more than three years ago was to help the county school district meet its state-mandated reserve and more. That’s been done.
Since that time, however, the county and the Alex City school districts felt it was time to start making improvements to their schools. The commission agreed.
“We’ll provide the revenue to the school boards," said Commission Chairman T.C. Coley. "They will be the one to incur the debt. They will coordinate. If they’re debt instrument is a combination of short term debt and long term debt, then they will identify the bond counsel or the local bank they will partner with. We basically, we levied the tax and collect the revenue.”
The renewal of the current sales tax generates around $3 million a year which splits evenly among the school districts.
School leaders in Alex City, Tallapoosa County and Tallassee say their capital projects will begin immediately in terms of planning.
