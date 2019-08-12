Downtown Dadeville renovations well underway

Downtown Dadeville renovations well underway
Construction is underway in Dadeville. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bryan Henry | August 12, 2019 at 6:24 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 6:24 PM

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Dadeville’s downtown renovations are well underway.

The ripping up of concrete can be seen on the north side of Tallapoosa County Courthouse.

Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith says the plans call for putting in new sidewalks, period lighting and landscaping. The city received a grant funding for the project.

Mayor Smith says the entire project, which will include all corners of the courthouse, is expected to be done in 120 days.

Construction is underway in Dadeville.
Construction is underway in Dadeville. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.