Downtown Dadeville renovations well underway

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Dadeville’s downtown renovations are well underway.
The ripping up of concrete can be seen on the north side of Tallapoosa County Courthouse.
Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith says the plans call for putting in new sidewalks, period lighting and landscaping. The city received a grant funding for the project.
Mayor Smith says the entire project, which will include all corners of the courthouse, is expected to be done in 120 days.
