Fake robocalls prompt warning to Montgomery residents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is warning residents about robocalls claiming to be collecting money for the department.
According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, several residents have been contacted through robocalls asking for donations to support the Montgomery Police Department.
Williams says the department doesn’t solicit donations through phone or email. If you are contacted by phone or email and asked to provide a donation to the department, this is a scam and you should promptly report it to law enforcement.
If you are concerned about the legitimacy of a call or email solicitation for donations, Williams says to thoroughly research the organization before providing information over the phone or through email. This may include ending the call and contacting the organization to verify the legitimacy of the call.
Williams says the Federal Trade Commission website offers a vast amount of information related to telephone scams, prevention methods, and reporting procedures. If you believe you have been the victim of a robocall scam and would like to submit a consumer complaint, please visit the FTC online complaint website.
You should never provide financial or other personal information without verifying the existence and legitimacy of a phone or email solicitation.
