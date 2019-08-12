First Alert: Brutal heat today and tomorrow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a sweltering weekend, the new work week will offer even hotter weather. Temperatures will skyrocket into the 95-100 degree range later today. And, the humidity will crank up, too. Combine the two factors, and it will feel like 105-110 degrees across most of our area later today.
Only a few lucky people will get a quick cooling shower or storm; we have today’s rain coverage at around 20%.
Unfortunately, it won’t change much tomorrow. More heat, more humidity, and only a few pop-up showers and storms.
So, today and tomorrow, it’s important to take care of yourself and your family. A few common sense reminders:
Limit your time outside, if possible. Drink plenty of water before, during and after outdoor activity. Take more breaks than usual, in air-conditioning if possible. Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing - bonus points for wickable/breathable fabrics. Don’t forget the pets - if possible, keep them in the air-conditioning this afternoon. If that’s not feasible, make sure they have access to shade and plenty of water. And, if you walk the dog, keep him or her OFF the pavement. Hot asphalt can easily burn their paws on days like today!
Rain chances increase Wednesday; the added cloud cover and rain should knock temperatures down a few degrees. We’ll expect lower 90s Wednesday through the weekend, with more scattered, mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
