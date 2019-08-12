First Alert: Brutal heat today and tomorrow

Limit your time outside, if possible. Drink plenty of water before, during and after outdoor activity. Take more breaks than usual, in air-conditioning if possible. Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing - bonus points for wickable/breathable fabrics. Don’t forget the pets - if possible, keep them in the air-conditioning this afternoon. If that’s not feasible, make sure they have access to shade and plenty of water. And, if you walk the dog, keep him or her OFF the pavement. Hot asphalt can easily burn their paws on days like today!