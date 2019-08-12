McIntyre Comprehensive Academy to dismiss at noon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One Montgomery school is releasing early due to a fire on a utility pole outside the building Monday morning.
According to Montgomery Public Schools, McIntyre Comprehensive Academy will dismiss at noon because of limited electrical service during repairs.
The fire happened on an Alabama Power utility pole around 11:25 a.m.
The school was evacuated and the fire was put out with no apparent damage to the building.
Classes should resume as normal on Tuesday.
