Mental evaluation ordered for school road rage shooting suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County District Judge Tiffany McCord agreed during a hearing Monday morning to allow Isaiah Johnson to undergo a mental evaluation at the Central Alabama Veterans Hospital in Montgomery.
Johnson is charged with firing into an occupied vehicle and certain persons forbidden to have a firearm for allegedly firing shots in the carpool line at Blount Elementary School on Aug. 8. The shooting followed a road rage incident. No one was injured.
More than 20 friends and family members attended Monday’s hearing. The judge said Johnson would remain held without bond while he undergoes a secure transport to the CAVHCS for a mental evaluation. At the completion, Johnson will be transported back to court and will go before the judge again to determine the next steps. Those who were in attendance nodded their heads as his treatment plan was described.
Johnson sat in a chair during the short hearing Monday and appeared subdued. During Friday’s initial appearance Johnson was under in deep mental distress and exhibited nearly every range of emotion from anguish to agitation. He also told the judge his wife died three weeks ago and that Friday would have been her birthday. At one point, he attempted to fire his attorney.
Friday, the prosecutor said after the alleged road rage incident, a parent who was allegedly involved in the incident pulled into Johnnie Carr Middle School to drop off their child. Meantime, Johnson parked his car at Blount Elementary and walked over to the other campus to confront that parent with a gun in hand.
Following the incident, the victim dropped off their student and pulled over to Blount, parked in the school’s carpool line, and walked down to Johnson’s car to take a picture. That’s when the prosecutor said Johnson allegedly pulled out the gun and fired on the victim, putting a shot through his car door.
Johnson reportedly ran inside Blount Elementary with his children where he handed over his gun to school office staff before waiting on police to arrive.
Johnson has been in police custody since the incident. It’s unclear how long he will be at CAVHCS.
