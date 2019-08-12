’Slow Down, Move Over’ awareness month reminds drivers of Ala. law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -August is Slow Down, Move Over Awareness Month, to make sure everyone is aware of Alabama’s Move Over law, and knows what it means.
Alabama’s Move Over law requires you to safely move over when you see flashing lights on the side of the road, leaving at least one lane between you and those flashing lights.
But, if you can’t move over, slow down! The side of the road is one of the most dangerous places for police, state troopers, emergency responders and maintenance personnel. Hundreds of people are hurt or killed while working along the highway every year.
Traffic incidents are the number one cause of law enforcement deaths, according the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Alabama has a goal Toward Zero Deaths over a 25 year period.
