Suspect sought after Prattville bank robbery

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is searching for a bank robbery suspect after the First Community Bank on East Main Street was targeted Monday afternoon.
Investigators are canvassing the surrounding area for a man possibly in his late 20s, early 30s, or even possibly older, according to Police Chief Mark Thompson.
The suspect has a “dark colored and very clean cut beard” and was wearing sunglasses, a large floppy camouflage sunhat, Alabama t-shirt and blue jeans.
He was last seen running on foot in the direction of Bama Lanes. No vehicle or vehicle description has been reported at this time.
Chief Thompson said there were no injuries or weapons reported during the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208.
