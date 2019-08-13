Andalusia shooting suspect turns himself in, victim dies

ANDAULUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Police Department reports the victim in an Aug. 1 shooting died Tuesday morning and the shooting turned himself in.
Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson said Daimeion Rushuan Logan turned himself in to the Covington County Jail Tuesday morning.
Local officers had a warrant for the 30-year-old Logan’s arrest for attempted murder following a shooting on Snead Street on the first day of the month.
The victim, Joseph Deason, 32, died Tuesday morning, Hudson said. Deason was treated locally in Andalusia and airlifted to a regional trauma center where he underwent extensive surgery for his injuries. He had remained in the hospital since the shooting.
Currently Logan is only charged with attempted murder, but Hudson said additional charges may be filed. Hudson said the local department is awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine possible additional charges against Logan.
