Auburn makes ‘subtle adjustments’ to iconic AU logo

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University has made a slight alteration to its iconic interlocking A-U logo, but some fans say they’re not happy with it and feel it should be left the way it was.
If you weren’t paying attention, you might not even notice it. The university says it’s not a logo change, only a new visual identity system.
According to the university, the modification will make the logo more compatible in digital formats, which is the primary way it’s currently used.
Auburn University says the 'U’ was previously significantly larger than the 'A'. The logo tweak brings the two letters down to the same size.
Some fans wish the logo had been left well enough alone and now they’ve started a Change.Org petition seeking to get the university to revert back to the original version.
So far, more than 9,000 people have signed the petition, although it’s unclear outcry will prompt the university to reverse course. The Auburn University Office of Communications and Marketing says the first phase of implementation of the updated logo is already being rolled out in promotional materials.
“The system will follow a phased-in process that has already begun and is designed to not incur any additional expense,” the Office of Communications and Marketing said. “The subtle nature of the updated system allows it to easily co-exist with what is currently in place with no need for costly replacements of signs or other major projects. As such, the new system will be enacted as materials are reordered according to regular replacement schedules.”
The AU shield has been used by the university’s athletics department since the early 1970s.
