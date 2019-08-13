Bicentennial cookbook showcases family recipes of Ala. officials

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cookbook commemorating Alabama’s bicentennial features family recipes and stories from officials across the state.
According to the Alabama Bicentennial Commission, Gov. Kay Ivey, constitutional officers and elected officials, including every member of the Alabama State Legislature, contributed to the book, titled “Time to Eat, Y’all: Celebrating the Culinary Heritage of Sweet Home Alabama.” The book’s author, Danna Standridge, weaves the recipes together with stories about her own family, which has called Alabama home since the early 1800s.
“I hope it encourages everyone to celebrate our first 200 years by cherishing family traditions and making new ones,” Standridge said.
Standridge, wife of Rep. David Standridge, is a former teacher and Alabama Cooperative Extension employee. As president and chaplain of the Alabama Legislative Club, she worked to create the Alabama Legislative Art Gallery, which features Alabama artists and is housed in the Capitol.
Recipes in the book come from every county in the state, and proceeds from the book’s sale will support the Alabama State Capitol. Standridge will have book signings throughout the state, which Gov. Ivey will help launch on Sept. 18 when she joins Standridge for an 11 a.m. book-signing event at the Goat Hill Museum Store, located inside the Capitol.
