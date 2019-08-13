2019 Fever 1st and 10 Preview: Montgomery Catholic Knights

“Biggest thing we’re trying to do is - all since January - we’ve been talking bout being good to great. We’ve had a good football team for a couple of years but it’s time to do something great, get out of the second round of the playoffs, do what we have to do to push it farther, so that’s the intent," said Montgomery Catholic Knights head coach Aubrey Blackwell. “That’s where we’re coming out every day, that’s what we’re talking about in the huddles and before every play is be great today, do things unselfishly for each other to make each other great, so that’s really what we’ve got to do.”