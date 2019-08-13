2019 Fever 1st and 10 Preview: Montgomery Catholic Knights

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 8-4. The record Montgomery Catholic tallied up in 2018 following a 2017 campaign in which they went 10-2. But still, in both seasons, the Knights made it to the second round of the playoffs, only to fall in both years. They’ve been good, but now they want to take the next step.
“Biggest thing we’re trying to do is - all since January - we’ve been talking bout being good to great. We’ve had a good football team for a couple of years but it’s time to do something great, get out of the second round of the playoffs, do what we have to do to push it farther, so that’s the intent," said Montgomery Catholic Knights head coach Aubrey Blackwell. “That’s where we’re coming out every day, that’s what we’re talking about in the huddles and before every play is be great today, do things unselfishly for each other to make each other great, so that’s really what we’ve got to do.”
The 8-4 finish wasn’t all bad. They began the season 4-1, before falling to Beauregard in week 5. But then they Knights crusaded to another three-game winning streak before losing the last game of the regular season.
There are things Blackwell wants his guys to improve on both physically and mentally from 2018 to 2019.
“We’ve got some talent on offense and we’ve got to be able to distribute better, we’re better up front - got a lot of guys coming back on both sides of the ball, so really exciting about that,” he said. "But the biggest thing for us mentally is making sure that everyday we’re able to pour it out on the field and get better.”
As a program, Blackwell says he likes where they are. When he took this job, this was the goal. To have a team that could compete for a state championship. He said he felt that in 2017, and feels very much the same about this year.
“Last year we didn’t achieve what we wanted to as a program, going 8-4 and losing in the second round, you know, we feel like our team should be a third or fourth round team. That’s where we should be, and this team we have this year will have a chance to win a state championship, if we can stay healthy, if we can do those things, you know, that so much goes into the week into week,” said Blackwell.
But really, Blackwell’s most happy with the success he’s been able to have in building young men. He said being able to do that every day has led to the success on Friday nights and feels blessed.
Catholic will open things up at home against Tallassee Aug. 23. The Knights would like to get revenge as Tallassee defeated them 28-7 in last season’s season opener.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.