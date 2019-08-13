2019 Fever 1st and 10 Preview: Saint James Trojans

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Jim Perry is beginning his 40th year of coaching, but said year 40 still feels like year one.
“You know it kind of just feels like the first day on year one, so I’m still excited about it, a lot of new opportunities with these kids and get to see how much they develop this year and just a lot of fun watching them grow and get better,” said Perry.
Perry leads the Saint James Trojans, a team that was formidable last season.
Not many teams were hotter in Class 3A in 2018. After falling in their season opener against Bayside, STJ went on a 10-game winning streak which extended all the way into the playoffs. They did it all with a limited team.
Coach Perry said they didn’t really have that many guys on the team last year, which made practice difficult and said they got better on Friday nights when it counted most. This year, he says they shouldn’t have any problems with guys filling out the roster.
“This year our squad numbers are up, so we’ll be able to go good on good at practice, so hopefully we won’t start so slow like we did last year,” he said.
After losing 26-6 to Bayside in the 2018 season-opener, the Trojans outscored their opponents 372-100. They allowed fewer than 20 points in all but one game during the streak, and shutout their opponent three times.
Losing only five seniors, Perry is confident in the guys he has returning. What he’s most interested in is seeing how they grow from August to hopefully December.
“I wanna see how they mature and see how they produce this year - see if we can get better than we were last year,” said Perry.
This year Bayside will travel to Saint James to open the season. The Trojans look to get some revenge against the Admirals Friday, Aug. 23.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.