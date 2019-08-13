Outbreak of scabies at Alabama’s Holman prison

ATMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of inmates have been diagnosed with scabies at William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore.
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed 26 inmates are being treated and have been quarantined to prevent the infection from spreading.
Prison health personnel are working with the Alabama Department of Public Health to treat the inmates and eliminate the infection.
According to ADOC, the inmates started showing symptoms Saturday.
Scabies is a skin condition caused by mites. It is contagious and can spread quickly in areas where people are in close physical contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The most common symptoms of scabies are intense itching and a pimple-like skin rash on various areas of the body.
