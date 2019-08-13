McDonald’s employee reportedly fired after insulting Andalusia officer

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A McDonald’s employee has been fired after reportedly insulting an Andalusia law enforcement officer, according to the city of Andalusia.
The city posted on its Facebook page that Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson met with Eddie Byrd, director of marketing and community outreach for Murphy Family Restaurants; Ken Greene, area supervisor; and Amber Eagan, general manager of the local McDonald’s to discuss the incident that reportedly happened over the weekend. The city said the McDonald’s representatives have apologized to the officer and to the department, and terminated the employee.
“As a department, we don’t hold McDonald’s responsible for one employee’s action,” Chief Hudson said. “We want all of those who were upset when they learned about the incident to know McDonald’s immediately took action to correct the problem.”
We have reached out to McDonald’s for comment and more information.
