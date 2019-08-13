Report: Staff claimed they saw elderly woman inside building as she sat in hot van

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has released its report on an investigation into a Montgomery assisted living facility after a woman was left inside a van for several hours in June.
An 83-year-old woman was left inside an Elmcroft of Halcyon van for about five hours after a field trip on June 19. On July 16, she died.
The report from ADPH states that three employees at Elmcroft did not perform their duties on the day the woman was left inside the van.
The investigation found that the three employees falsified documentation and stated they observed the woman at different times in the building while she was still in the van.
After being found in the van, the woman was taken to a hospital. She suffered from acute heat stroke, acute kidney injury and acute respiratory failure. She spent 13 days in the hospital and was transferred to a rehabilitation facility before she died in July.
According to the report, the high temperature on June 19 was 88 degree.
The report states the woman’s hospitalization was a “result of the facility’s failure to follow policies,” and the investigation found that a number of deficiencies at the facility resulted in an unsafe environment with significant harm to one resident and the potential for harm to all residents. To read the whole report, visit this link.
WSFA 12 News is working to update this article with more information from the report.
