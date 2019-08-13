Saint James football chilling the heat with new ‘ice box’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nothing tests the mettle like grinding it out on the gridiron in the heat. It’s all part of football, but Saint James School became the first school to try out the so called “ice boxes” on the practice field for the players sweating it out.
Think of it like this: it’s like walking in the coolest room in your home, except in this case it’s 40 degrees inside.
Don Barranco owns the business. He said Saint James became the first school in the entire state to try it out for the first time.
“There is nobody doing this type of thing anywhere in Alabama or northwest Florida. I am the only one. I came to Saint James first, because I’ve known coach Perry for 30 years since I was a football referee. I think coach Perry wants to use this in lieu of ice pads," said Barranco.
“I thought this would be a good idea to get their body temp down without getting them wet, without submerging them, to get them in a super cool refrigerated trailer," said Saint James head football coach Jimmy Perry.
The players took a few breaks, sat inside for about three minutes and went back to practice rejuvenated.
Coach Perry says the school is using this week as a trial week to see if it’s something they will do on a regular basis during training camp and the season.
