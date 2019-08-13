Security guard shoots gunwoman outside Selma club, police confirm

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police confirm a security guard fatally shot a woman who was shooting at another woman outside a bar.
The initial investigation shows an early Sunday morning shooting in front of Small Street Inn, a night club, off L.L. Anderson Avenue began with a fight between two females inside, and quickly escalated.
“Later on one of the females left and went and retrieved a weapon, came back to the premises and commits firing at the female that she had been engaged in a fight with earlier," said Chief Robert Green.
Interim Police Chief Robert Green says right now no names are being released, but he did confirm a 39-year-old woman fired shots wounding a 23-year-old women before a security guard who witnessed it all intervened.
“A security guard was on the premises and he saw her. He fired several shots at her,” said Green.
The 39-year-old died from her injuries. Chief Green says the security guard was detained for questing but later released. The case is now being handed over to the grand jury to determine what happens next.
“No formal charges have been filed against him at this time. We don’t know what may happen after the grand jury looks at the case and looks at the evidence that will be presented to them. They will make that decision," said Green.
Green is no stranger to this role, having served in this capacity as Selma’s police chief three times. So he is familiar with previous incidents at the establishment.
“I don’t know how frequently the officers have had to respond in the last year, but when I was serving in this capacity once before there were always occasional problems at that establishment," said Green.
As the city continues its search for a permanent police chief, Green has one goal.
“I want to make sure our officers are held accountable and they perform their duties and responsibilities in accordance with the law and I just want to keep them on the right path," said Green.
The 23-year-old who was injured in the shooting was treated and later released from the hospital.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.