Supreme Court justice makes surprise visit to Selma Interpretive Center

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A high profile guest made a surprise stop by the Selma Interpretive Center Monday afternoon.
According to the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor made an unexpected stop.
Sotomayor was nominated by President Barack Obama for a position on the nation’s highest court in May 2009. Her confirmation came several months later in August of that year.
Sotomayor is just the third female justice in Supreme Court history and the first of Hispanic descent.
No details or photos of the justice’s visit were immediately available.
The Selma Interpretative Center, opened in 2011, is located near the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge. It marks the beginning for the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail.
