Truck fire with hazardous materials closes I-65 ramp in Clanton

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight vehicle fire in Chilton County has prompted the closure of a busy interstate on-ramp.
The Chilton County Emergency Management Agency says Exit 205 of Interstate 65 in Clanton is closed until further notice following a tractor trailer fire.
The Clanton Police Department said the closure involves the northbound ramp, though the interstate is open. The fire involved a semi carrying hazardous materials. A cleanup crew is being brought in to remove the hazardous materials.
Clanton police say that while the interstate is open, the closed ramp is affecting traffic between exits 205 and 208
“This will likely cause heaving traffic congestion during school traffic, as well as delays,” the police department said.
A timeline for the ramp’s reopen was not immediately known.
