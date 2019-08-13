Women make enrollment history at UA Law School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Women are making history at the University of Alabama School of Law. Women now make up the majority of law students entering the class.
“On the eve of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, it seems appropriate that women are now attending law schools in numbers commensurate with their presence in the larger population,” said Dr. Mark E. Brandon, dean of UA’s School of Law.
Brandon said of the 137 first-year law students who enrolled this week, 53% are women, and the students are from 24 states and China.
Brandon challenged the incoming students: “Make it a trace you’ll be proud you left,” he said. “Make your mark: on the Law School; on your community, nation, and world through law; on the law itself. Make them better than you found them.”
