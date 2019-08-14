Alabama A&M student killed in officer-involved shooting in Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities and family confirm a local student was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Talladega.
Authorities identified the victim as 19-year-old Javaon Ousley. He was shot and killed by a Lincoln police officer.
Ousley was shot at a basketball court behind Knoxville Homes around 2 p.m. Details on what led to the shooting have not been released.
Ousley’s mother says her son went to settle a sale from Facebook Marketplace, but has no idea what happened next.
“It’s just another young life lost, and we just want to know what happened,” said his grandmother, Janicde Ousley.
“It was his second year in college. He loved the football, and real athletic. He was a nice young man. Like I say, he was looking forward to going to his second year, going back to college in Huntsville,” said his grandfather, Willie Ousley.
Family members say Ousley was going to turn 20 next week and was about to head back to school at Alabama A&M University.
A friend says he had been working at Honda Manufacturing over the summer.
It’s not known yet why the Lincoln officer was in Talladega at the time.
