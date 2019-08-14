Another scorcher Wednesday

A few of these storms could be strong to even marginally severe with damaging winds and small hail the main threat. A drier air mass settles in over the next few days, dramatically dropping our rain chances moving forward. We’re still in the midst of a drought, and today is your best shot at rain in the near term. The drier air will make for a mainly rain-free forecast Thursday through Saturday. While humidity will be lower, temperatures could still get into the middle 90s. Rain chances return Sunday into early next week.