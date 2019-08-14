Another scorcher Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -
Our Excessive Heat Warning is gone, replaced by the lower level Heat Advisory. Still not to be taken lightly, the Heat Advisory indicates we're trending in the right direction. A weak frontal boundary will be nearby today, kicking off a few showers and storms this morning.
The afternoon promises to be more active. Showers and thunderstorms will more numerous today, helping take the edge off the heat. And that’s the rub this afternoon. The longer you manage to avoid the rain, the hotter it will be. I could still see temperatures having time to get into the upper 90s with heat index values in the 105-110 degree range before rain/interaction with nearby storms helps cool things off. That’s why the Heat Advisory is still there. It’s still a dangerously hot afternoon.
A few of these storms could be strong to even marginally severe with damaging winds and small hail the main threat. A drier air mass settles in over the next few days, dramatically dropping our rain chances moving forward. We’re still in the midst of a drought, and today is your best shot at rain in the near term. The drier air will make for a mainly rain-free forecast Thursday through Saturday. While humidity will be lower, temperatures could still get into the middle 90s. Rain chances return Sunday into early next week.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.