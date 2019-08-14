Cash rewards offered in 2 Montgomery homicide cases

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers released this photo of the suspect's black Dodge Dart, connected to the July 21 homicide of Courtney Jones. (Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA Staff | August 14, 2019 at 6:23 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 6:23 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A total of $22,000 is being offered in two separate Montgomery homicide cases in hopes of spurring new tips that lead to arrests and convictions.

The first case involves an $11,000 reward for the person/s responsible for killing 16-year-old Jaylen Saunders back on Jan. 24.

Saunders was found shot to death around 12:45 a.m. that Thursday inside his Hill Street home. The shot, investigators determined, came from outside the residence.

Jaylan Saunders was a freshman at Carver High School. (Source: Saunders family)
The second case involves an $11,000 reward for the person/s responsible for killing 17-year-old Courtney Jones back on July 21.

Jones was found shot to death inside her Hall Street home around 11:35 p.m. that Sunday. In this case, investigators also determined the shot came from outside the residence. A photo has since been released of the suspect’s black Dodge Dart.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers released this photo of the suspect's black Dodge Dart, connected to the July 21 homicide of Courtney Jones.
The rewards in each case are made up of $10,000 from the City of Montgomery and $1,000 from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Anyone with information in either Saunders’ or Jones’ homicides should call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

