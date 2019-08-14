Cash rewards offered in 2 Montgomery homicide cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A total of $22,000 is being offered in two separate Montgomery homicide cases in hopes of spurring new tips that lead to arrests and convictions.
The first case involves an $11,000 reward for the person/s responsible for killing 16-year-old Jaylen Saunders back on Jan. 24.
Saunders was found shot to death around 12:45 a.m. that Thursday inside his Hill Street home. The shot, investigators determined, came from outside the residence.
The second case involves an $11,000 reward for the person/s responsible for killing 17-year-old Courtney Jones back on July 21.
Jones was found shot to death inside her Hall Street home around 11:35 p.m. that Sunday. In this case, investigators also determined the shot came from outside the residence. A photo has since been released of the suspect’s black Dodge Dart.
The rewards in each case are made up of $10,000 from the City of Montgomery and $1,000 from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
Anyone with information in either Saunders’ or Jones’ homicides should call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
