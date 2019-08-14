Dadeville High School teacher brings a civics lesson to life

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - When Tallapoosa County Commissioners voted to renew the penny sales tax Monday morning, they probably had no idea students were in the audience.
Twenty-two students from Wes Talton’s first block class sat in the courtroom and watched government at work. Wes Talton teaches government, politics and economics at Dadeville High School. Talton said he wanted his students to see first hand how an issue is voted on and the intricacies of how a governing body is supposed to work.
“Government from a study, you read about in a textbook or talk about it in a class, seems like a distant thing, but for something so close, so relevant, especially this vote, we thought it would be a great opportunity for them to be there and actually get to participate in it some, so kind of exhilarating,” said Talton.
The commission ended up renewing the sales tax increase passed more than three years ago to fund major school projects for the county school district and Alex City school system.
