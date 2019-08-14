Enterprise citizens vote ‘yes’ to Sunday alcohol sales referendum

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise citizens voted to approve Sunday alcohol sales during Tuesday’s special election.
The final ballot count was 1,942 in favor of Sunday Alcohol sales and 469 opposed. Enterprise city leaders say the community has asked for this - that’s why they brought it to a vote. And Sunday spirits could widen the city’s economic net.
“If a big chain restaurant wants to locate here and that’s a big portion of their sales on Sunday, they can’t do that here,” said Enterprise City Communications Director Jason Wright.
But it’s not just businesses looking to come. Local businesses see this as an opportunity to grow. Dennis Chastang owns The Craft Bar and Grill in Enterprise. Right now, he’s only open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. The latest vote could change things.
“We can extend our hours on Sunday. It’ll increase our tax revenue and provide additional jobs and hours for people who are already employed,” said Chastang.
The “yes” vote is only the first step. Next, city leaders will get together to determine what times alcohol can be sold. According to city officials, the city will get community feedback and also look at how other cities handle Sunday alcohol sales.
