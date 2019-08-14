2019 Fever 1st and 10 Preview: Sidney Lanier Poets

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Sidney Lanier Poets went 4-6 last season, but still made the Class 6A playoffs. They lost several close games in 2018 and enter this year with a new motto.
“Our motto this year has just been, ‘finish.’ We lost four games last year by three points or less, lost [by] five to JD [Jeff Davis], lost to Prattville on the one-yard line by seven, so it’s some things we just gotta clean up and make sure we’re focused on our jobs ahead," said Sidney Lanier head football coach Marvin Cunningham.
In fact, Cunningham’s 2018 team lost three of their five regular season games by a combined 15 points. Even their first round playoff loss against Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa was only by seven points. All of that coming with what Cunningham called a young team.
With building good habits within them, some of those close losses should turn into wins. Cunningham said they got that experience last year, so this year there shouldn’t be any problems.
“This year I think they should be called veterans," said Cunningham. "A lot of them played a lot of snaps last year and got to do a lot of different things, and they understand our system, so this year those guys ought to be full speed ahead.”
The Poets had a good summer, which should help with some of those guys getting used to the way things are done at Lanier.
“We just wanna make sure we’re doing the right things. Make sure we’re all on the same page," said Cunningham. "The players have been real receptive this summer and we’ve done all the things we need to do, now we just gotta put it in hand and go play football.”
The Poets open their season Aug. 30 against the Lee Generals.
