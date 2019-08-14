Former Chambers Co. Probate Court employee convicted of stealing almost $300K

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A former Chambers County Probate Court bookkeeper has been convicted of stealing nearly $300,000 from the Court.
The 57-year-old Valley woman pleaded guilty on Aug. 12 to violating Alabama’s ethics laws by using her official position for her own gain, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Wednesday.
Welch was sentenced to ten years in prison. Her sentence, however, was split into serving 18 months in prison followed by five years of probation. She will also have to pay full restitution.
“When public employees are entrusted as guardians of the people’s money, they are accordingly held to a high standard,” said Attorney General Marshall. “It is unconscionable that Ms. Welch used her official position to steal nearly $300,000 in public money from the Chambers County Probate Court.”
Welch was employed at the Chambers County Probate Court from July 2013 to December 2017. She resigned from her position after the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts discovered her theft.
