Man charged with assault after victim’s leg amputated

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is being charged with assault after a shooting victim had his leg amputated.
Court records show Rodricas Nelson, 40, is facing an assault first degree charge.
Sgt. Jarrett Williams says Nelson was involved in a shooting which took place on Aug. 2 around 6 p.m. on Edgar D. Nixon Avenue.
According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was shot in the left leg three times and taken to Baptist South. Later, the victim’s leg had to be amputated just below the knee.
Nelson was taken into custody Tuesday and charged. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he is being held under a $30,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.