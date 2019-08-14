Montgomerians speak out before Wednesday’s mayoral forum

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomerians will get a chance to see all 11 candidates running for mayor of the Capital City at the Davis Theatre. The forum will be carried live on WSFA 12 News Wednesday evening.
Earlier Wednesday we got a chance to take an unofficial sampling to try to find out what many of you think is the biggest issue facing the Capital City and what you hope to hear from the candidates themselves.
“I am very sad to see the condition of our schools. It’s imperative we do something about our current school system. It’s got to benefit the business and Maxwell. We got to improve our schools," said Theda Tankersley.
“I feel like education should be tackled the most, because over the years things popping up on the school system like teachers giving grades and things of that sort," said Ramsey McCall.
“I want to see some of them speak on crime and some talk about education. I want them to talk about both of them." said Henry Gilliland.
“I want to see how they’re going to tackle this high crime rate, guns still on the streets," said Regina Adams.
“Bring more jobs to Montgomery, more contracts.. that’s what I’m looking forward to them saying tonight," said Anthony Arrington.
The forum will take place at the historic Davis Theatre in downtown Montgomery and will air live on WSFA 12 News from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
After Wednesday’s forum, then comes the election on Aug. 27.
The new mayor will be sworn in on Nov. 12. Current Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange chose not to run again. The new mayor will become the city’s 57th mayor.
