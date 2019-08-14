Montgomery Mayoral Forum live on WSFA 12 News tonight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tonight, WSFA 12 News is partnering to host a mayoral forum with the League of Women Voters Montgomery and Troy University.
During tonight’s free forum, the public will get a chance to hear from the candidates vying to become the next mayor of the capital city.
The forum will take place at the historic Davis Theatre in downtown Montgomery and will air live in prime time on WSFA 12 News from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on WSFA.com, the 12-news app and our social media platforms. It will also be on our radio partners at Cumulus , NewsRadio 1440 – WLWI-AM and Little Engine Broadcasting on Praise 96.5 FM and WBRZ – 95.5 FM.
We encourage you to arrive early. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and seating is limited. Other important audience guidelines and parking information can be found here.
Following the forum, the Montgomery mayoral candidates will appear on Alabama! Live next week.
Montgomery’s municipal election is scheduled for August 27.
