2 new sports parks coming to Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - After several years of building up funding, Lee County is adding sports parks to Beauregard and Beulah. Combined, the project is expected to cost over $6 million.
"We're starting off with a couple of ball fields and a multi-purpose field at both locations. Then as those have been put in place, if we still have enough margin in the revenue, we'll put in a concession stand and restrooms and do another ball field at another point in time," Lee County Administrator Roger Rendleman says.
The Beauregard Park project will be located on Lee Road 431, and the Beulah Park project will be on Lee Road 364. Officials say these projects have been wanted by the community for a long time and now the county finally has the funding to get started.
“We wanted to see how much money was coming in before we started borrowing money, and then, of course, accumulating some so we could get started. The good news is that at least now we have recreation starting in two places that have never had it,” Rendleman says.
Rendleman says that once they break ground on these projects, hopefully within the next 30 to 45 days, it’s going to take about nine months to finish both parks. But that’s just the first of many hurdles. The county does not have a parks and recreation department. That means that the county will have to hire someone to manage the parks.
"We have to be very conscientious of how much we put on the ground and how much money we still have available after the debt service and construction costs because we are eventually going to have to hire at least someone who will be our parks and rec director."
The park will be modeled after one recently completed in Smiths Station.
