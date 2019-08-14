Police: Man shot into vehicle with victim inside

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police say a man has been charged after he shot into a vehicle while the victim was inside.
Taurice King, 29, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Sgt. Jarrett Williams says the charges are related to a shooting which happened July 5 in the 1300 block of Rosa L. Parks Avenue. A man told officers that during an argument with King, King shot into his vehicle.
While the victim was uninjured, an arrest affidavit shows the vehicle’s hood and engine were damaged.
King was taken into custody Sunday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He was placed under a $20,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.